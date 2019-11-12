WEATHER WATCH: Snow expected Tuesday afternoon; Bitter cold night expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By November standards, it's a warm morning! Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s to start the day, but that will NOT be the case for the rest of today. Temperatures will fall off during the day as a cold front moves through, and it's all about the blast of cold.

With those "warm" temperatures this morning, we start out with rain, changing to snow by this afternoon. That changeover happens in the hills of Litchfield County first and then progresses across the state as temperatures drop. This is all due to a cold front moving through, and it'll lead to temps in the upper 20s by the end of the day! With that snow falling during the day, it doesn't look like there will be any significant accumulation, but the grassy surfaces in the higher elevations may see up to 1" or so.

It'll be tough to accumulate this snow on the roads, but please just watch out for any slick spots as this snow falls. The snow will likely taper off around the early evening hours, and then it's all about the cold.

After the storm pulls away, possible record-breaking cold moves in for tomorrow morning and into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees overnight lows in the teens. Daytime wind chill values in the teens. Below-average temperatures stick around well into the weekend, but Wednesday is the coldest day in the seven-day forecast.

FORECAST

TODAY: Light rain changing to a wintry mix/snow by midday. High: 40s early, then dropping through the 30s in the afternoon. Wind picking up during the afternoon as well.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and very cold temperatures. Lows: 15-25 with wind chills in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: low 50s

