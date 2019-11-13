Check for warming centers near you
Massachusetts fire lieutenant dies battling house fire

Posted 7:29 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, November 13, 2019

WORCESTER, Mass. — An early morning fire in a three-story home has left a Massachusetts fire lieutenant dead and another firefighter in serious condition.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie says Lt. Jason Menard and his crew became trapped on the third floor of the home after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Menard helped two members of his crew escape but he himself was unable to get out.

Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, another firefighter was in serious condition and two were treated and released.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.

Menard’s death comes less than a year after the on-duty of death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, and about a month before the 20th anniversary of the deaths of six Worcester firefighters in a warehouse blaze in December 1999.

