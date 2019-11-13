Check for warming centers near you
Bolton Board of Education member arrested in connection with teen party with alcohol at her home

BOLTON — Board of Education member Alison Romkey was arrested in connection with a party held at her house where teens were drinking  according to officials.

On Wednesday, Kristin B. Heckt,  Superintendent of Bolton Public Schools confirmed the arrest but did not any further comment. Romkey was elected to the Board in 2017.

Romkey, 52, was charged Tuesday by State Police in connection with a party in her home where alcohol was served to teens. She was charged with nine counts permitting a minor to illegally possess in a dwelling.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

 

 

