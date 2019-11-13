× Eversource crews to check pilot lights in Montville after ‘low pressure’ alarm for gas in the area

MONTVILLE — The Montville Police Department says 19 Eversource crews are in the area of Montville Manor after an alarm for gas in the area earlier this morning.

Police say the crews will be going door to door to check if the pilot lights are all lit in every home and to monitor the residence.

If the residence is locked, and someone is not home, police say a locksmith will be called to the residence as well as a Montville Police Officer. The residence will be secured afterward.

The cause for action came after Eversource received a ‘low pressure’ alarm for gas in the area.

Police ask anyone who has no heat to call Eversource at 1-800-989-0900.

If you smell gas in your home and are concerned, call 911.