FOX61 and CW20 to broadcast and livestream 83rd Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day

HARTFORD — FOX61 announced plans today to live broadcast and live stream the 83rd Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28 from 9:00am to 11:00am.

The race will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CW20 at 4:00pm on Thanksgiving Day.

The Manchester Road Race attracts more than 15,000 registered runners and walkers each year, and this year’s race features 2018 defending men’s champion Edward Cheserek and the return of Olympic silver medalist Sally Kipyego, who won back-to-back women’s championships at the Manchester Road Race in 2010 and 2011. She last appeared in Manchester in 2014.

“Manchester Road Race is the only race of its length that is televised in the United States,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Our race is managed by a highly organized team and we are proud to work with FOX61/CW20 to give viewers a front row seat to the action. Our combined effort captures the support of our town, the dedication of our runners, the drama of the finish and the fun had by all.”

For a second consecutive year, the Manchester Road Race Committee is honoring all members of the U.S. Armed Forces and veterans will who run in this year’s race. Partnering with the Manchester Veteran’s Council, a pre-race reception will be held for all active duty, reserve and National Guard members and veterans running in the race. In addition, a special “Veterans Row Path of Honor” will be established near the course on Main Street to pay homage to service members and veterans as they run down the race’s homestretch.

“This is Thanksgiving in Manchester,” said long-time Race Director Jim Balcome. “We treat all participants in our event with respect; the last person who crosses the finish line is as important as the first. The broadcasts and live stream on FOX61 and CW20 help convey that spirit to a wide audience.”

FOX61’s live coverage from the Manchester Road Race begins on Thanksgiving Day at 4:00am on The FOX61 Morning News, Connecticut’s only all-local all-morning newscast. The race broadcast is hosted by FOX61 News anchors Tim Lammers and Erika Arias, with reports on the course from Anchor/Reporter Margaux Farrell and reporters Jim Altman, Ashley Afonso and Lisette Nunez. FOX 61 meteorologists Matt Scott and Dan Amarante will provide detailed weather forecasts in the hours leading up to the race.

“The Manchester Road Race is truly one of our signature events of the entire year,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61 and CW20. “We are honored to continue the Thanksgiving tradition of bringing the race to the Connecticut broadcast audience, and to a worldwide audience on www.fox61.com., our FOX61 app and on our social media platforms.”