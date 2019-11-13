Check for warming centers near you
WEATHER WATCH: Arctic chill sets in over the Northeast
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Meet Narwhal,the puppy growing a tail out of its head

Posted 1:08 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, November 13, 2019

Photo Gallery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Internet meet Narwhal. Narwhal, internet.

Narwhal was rescued by a shelter on November 8. The puppy was found with a slight foot injury and with another older dog.

After a few x-rays, it was determined that the extra tail on his head was not attached to anything and did not have to be removed right away.

Besides the “horn,” Narwhal is a happy, healthy puppy.

Related Story
Meeting special NEADS: A perfect team

Narwhal was not available for adoption at the time of this article was posted. The shelter said in their Facebook post, that they wanted the puppy to grow more and to make sure that the extra tail did not become a problem.

If you are interested in helping Narwhal or any of the other dogs at the shelter, click here.

You can get updates on Narwhal by checking out Mac the Pittbull’s Facebook page.

.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.