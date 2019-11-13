Meet Narwhal,the puppy growing a tail out of its head

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Internet meet Narwhal. Narwhal, internet.

Narwhal was rescued by a shelter on November 8. The puppy was found with a slight foot injury and with another older dog.

After a few x-rays, it was determined that the extra tail on his head was not attached to anything and did not have to be removed right away.

Besides the “horn,” Narwhal is a happy, healthy puppy.

Narwhal was not available for adoption at the time of this article was posted. The shelter said in their Facebook post, that they wanted the puppy to grow more and to make sure that the extra tail did not become a problem.

If you are interested in helping Narwhal or any of the other dogs at the shelter, click here.

You can get updates on Narwhal by checking out Mac the Pittbull’s Facebook page.

.