Meeting special NEADS: A perfect team

There's nothing 11-year-old Derek Blake loves more than legos, except for his pal Jean who loves nothing more than being by his side.

Jean is a service dog, matched with Derek, thanks to NEADS. The New England-based non-profit that trains service dogs to help the physically disabled, deaf, and children like Derek who have autism.

"I don't know how to explain it; he is just calmer, more settled, and more confident around her. It has just been a wonderful impact," says Derek's mom, Jen.

"It makes it is less chaotic for us," says Derek's dad Tom. "It is part of the routine because [Derek] has Jean to take care of, so it keeps him focused on her, which then keeps him doing what he needs to do throughout the day."

Jean's nearly two years of training with NEADS allows her to help Derek when he's frustrated or upset, keep him focused – and interacting positively with others.

Derek and Jean are one of more than 20 current NEADS pairings across Connecticut.

"If he is having a hard day, he will go with her and go settle down. She will jump up on the couch, and then a few minutes later, he is fine. It is just amazing," says Jen.

Derek and Jean are teammates, tackling life's challenges, both big and small!

And in case you're wondering:

"Jean's favorite vegetable is cucumber, and her favorite fruit is apple. One of Jean's favorite vegetables is carrots, and I can't stand carrots, so me and Jean are perfect," says Derek.

You can learn more about NEADS on their website.