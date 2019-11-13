× New Haven man arrested, charged in 1987 double murder case

HAMDEN — A suspect in a double murder case from 1987 in Hamden was arrested by police Wednesday morning.

According to police, 52-year-old Willie McFarland of New Haven was arrested, charged him with two counts of Murder. The charges stem from the August 21st, 1987 murders of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, Gregory Harris, 23. Police say the victims were killed inside of their home at 655 Fitch Street.

Hamden Police say they have continued to investigate the murders for over 32 years.

Willie McFarland was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday morning. He is being detained on a $2 million bond.

More information is expected to be released by the department this afternoon.