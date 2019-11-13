Check for warming centers near you
Person injured in New Britain shooting, police investigating

Posted 6:32 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, November 13, 2019

NEW BRITAIN — Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Grand and Prospect Streets Wednesday evening.

Just before 4:45 p.m., officers located a 26-year-old New Britain resident who has sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

New Britain Police are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Butkiewicz at (860) 826-3131 or call the NBPD tip line at 860) 826-3199.

