Police investigation after Quinnipiac student sexually sssaulted off-campus

HAMDEN -- Police say a sexual assault of a Quinnipiac University student happened here just off campus near the intersection of New Road and Mount Caramel Avenue.

The student was walking near the intersection Saturday night around 11 p.m.. Two men drove up to her and asked her if she needed a ride.

After getting in, the woman reported that one of the men sexually assaulted her.

The two men are described as white males in their mid 20’s. They were in an older model, blue four-door sedan with a loud muffler.

Students were notified of the assault in a University email.

“I mean it’s pretty crazy to think that students in our area are being sexually assaulted,” sophomore PJ Skivin said. “That’s really something we didn’t expect.”

”It’s surprising that somebody would just sit outside waiting for girls to come down New Road and ask them to get into the car,” another student Max Kingman said.

Another student said her sorority has been talking about it. They are taking precautions and reminding their members to stay vigilant.

Hamden Police are investigating the incident. They asking anyone with information to contact them.