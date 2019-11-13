Check for warming centers near you
Rapper Kodak Black gets prison sentence in weapons case

MIAMI —  Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

The 22-year-old Black admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave and who now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.

He was arrested during a Miami-area hip-hop festival in May that was marred by several violent incidents.

The rapper is known for songs such as “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace.”

