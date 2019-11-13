Residents of Hartford apartment complex up in arms over not having heat during cold snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Residents at The Concorde apartment complex on Garden Street have been putting on extra layers because their apartment does not have heat.

Residents posted signs throughout the building demanding their heat back.

The building manager, Avi Walkin, however posted his own signs notifying residents of the situation by saying the heat would be fixed late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Walkin said there was a problem with the burner last Friday. Since then, he said he has been working with the city's plumbing service in ordering a new part to being installed.

"We got a guarantee from the plumbing company this time that’s actually not getting paid at all if it’s not on by tomorrow. It should be on by tonight. Might still have a night shift that will come here but if not, it’s on by tomorrow," Walkin said.

100 space heaters were provided to the 84 units because of the record low temperatures.

"I did not want to go into a weekend where people are cold. I would take the little risk of the space heaters even though it’s giving us electric problems," Walkin added.

Several neighbors who did not want to go on camera expressed their frustration.

One woman told FOX61 this has been an ongoing issue for months.

"We never had any heat. It’s freezing. They keep saying they’re going to get it fixed. No. And then they have those space heaters and the heaters knocked all the lights out. We have to keep going down to the meter room turning on the lights. They don’t answer the phone. They don’t come. I don’t care what goes on. You call them and they will not show up," said a resident.

Meanwhile, Christine Joyal who lived there for ten years said she understands and is willing to be patient.

"Things happen. So it’s just like if you get upset, it just pulls you down even further and they’re trying to make every effort to make it comfortable for us so I go with that," Joyal of Hartford said.