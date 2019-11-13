× State police investigating murder in Thompson; Man charged with murder

THOMPSON — State police are investigating a murder and stabbing in Thompson, Wednesday.

Police arrested Kyle Carpenter, 28, of North Grosvenordale and charged him with murder and assault in the second degree.

Police were called to a home around 3 am Wednesday, after Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a 55 year old white female who reported that a 61 year old white man was just stabbed in the chest by a family member at their residence in Thompson.

According to the report, Troopers arrived on scene and located Kyle Carpenter exiting the house and detained him. Police entered the home and found the woman suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound. She was treated for her injuries. The man was located unresponsive within the house and was pronounced deceased.

Carpenter is scheduled to appear Wednesday. Police said, “This appears to be an isolated incident with no known threat to the public.”