Victorinox Swiss Army opens their doors and their hearts to help cancer charity

MONROE – It is the sale that brings thousands to Monroe this time of year.

Right before the holidays, Victorinox Swiss Army opens its doors for a warehouse sale with special meaning -- for every Swiss Army knife sold, every backpack or watch sold, a portion of the proceeds go to Bridgeport based St. Vincent’s Medical Center’s Swim Across the Sound charity.

Swim Across the Sound supports area cancer patients and, over the past 25 years the Victorinox sale has provided over one million dollars to the cause through the warehouse sale.

“I think this is a nice gesture to the local community that also supports us,” president of Victorinox Swiss Army, N.A, Hilary Hartley said.

Lyn Fine-McCarthy is the executive director of the St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation and Swim Across the Sound.

"We couldn’t do all we do and support the cancer patients without their help," McCarthy said of the Swiss Army sale.

This year, the sale is also benefitting the Monroe Food Pantry.

The Victorinox Swiss Army sale runs through Saturday November 16.

