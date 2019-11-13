WEATHER WATCH: Bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you may have figured out by now, the big story in the weather department is the cold. We broke a record low temperature at Bridgeport this morning, with the old record of 23 degrees from 1986 going down. Wind chills are into the single digits across much of the state, and parts of Litchfield County have dropped below zero! Those temperatures (and wind chills) won't warm up too much today, as highs rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The record lowest high temperature set back in 1911 was 33 degrees we're forecasting 32 in the Hartford area! At least it'll be sunny, but a somewhat gusty wind will combat any warmth from that sunshine.

So is there a warmup in sight? A little bit, but not much. Below-average temperatures stick around well into the weekend, but today is the coldest day in the seven-day forecast. It does look like the rest of the week is quiet with a good amount of sunshine. We're watching the chance for some precipitation on Sunday evening, but right now we'll keep it dry with increasing clouds.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Low 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and still cold. Lows in the teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: low 50s

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: 50

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli