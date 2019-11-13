× Woman charged after striking, killing 74-year-old Hamden man on mobility scooter

HAMDEN — Police say a woman is facing several charges after an accident involving a mobility scooter back on May 26.

According to officials, 69-year-old Rosemary Kaliscack of Middletown was traveling westbound on Dixwell Avenue, when Robert Sheard, 74, was crossing Dixwell Avenue in front of the library in his mobility scooter.

Police say Sheard, not in a crosswalk, was struck by the vehicle Kaliscack was operating.

Sheard was ejected from the mobility scooter and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Hamden police.

Officials conducted an investigation that led to Kaliscack’s arrest on a warrant Wednesday.

Kaliscack was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Exercise Reasonable Care Near a Vulnerable User on a Public Way.

She was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court November 26.