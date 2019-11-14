× 61-year-old Stamford resident struck, killed Wednesday night

STAMFORD — A Stamford resident was struck and killed Wednesday night.

Police say the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tresser Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

Police say a 23-year-old city resident was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on the eastbound side of Tresser Boulevard when it struck the 61-year-old.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified them at this time.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is under investigation, anyone who may have information is asked to call 203-977-4712.