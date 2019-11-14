× CT State Police sergeant suspended amid crash investigation

SOUTHBURY — Connecticut State Police announced Thursday that Sergeant John McDonald was suspended from duty.

McDonald is the subject of an investigation involving a car crash that injured two people two months ago.

The crash happened on September 25 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road. State Police and Soutbury Police get a call for a bad crash.

According to police, McDonald blew past a stop sign, collided into a carrying 52-year old Lisa Conroy and her daughter, 19-year old Madison Conroy.

The impact was so strong, both vehicles were pushed into the woods.

McDonald was then transported to a hospital but refused medical treatment.

McDonald and Black Hog Brewery have now become the center of a lawsuit filed by the Conroys where they claimed the owner still served McDonald alcohol when when he was “visibly intoxicated.”

On October 31, State Police released body camera footage of the incident. You can watch the video below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video