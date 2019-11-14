DDS worker charged with sexual assault on special needs client: Vernon PD

Check for warming centers near you
Posted 4:03 PM, November 14, 2019, by

James Dumas

VERNON — A Department of Developmental Services employee has been charged with sexual assault on a special needs client.

Police arrested James Dumas, 61, of Ellington, was charged with Sexual assault in the second degree and three counts of Sexual Assault in the fourth degree.

Police said Dumas over saw a workshop and had assaulted the victim who was in the facility and exchanged texts of a sexual nature with the victim. He was arrested Tuesday and was held on $75,000 bond.

 

