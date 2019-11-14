First on FOX61: Two deaths from flu in Connecticut last week: DPH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD— The Connecticut Department of Public Health tells FOX61 first that there are two influenza deaths being reported for the beginning of the 2019-2020 flu season.

The deaths were reported last week and involved a resident of Litchfield County and a resident of Fairfield county, both of whom were over 65 years old.

To date, a total of 47 hospitalized patients with laboratory Dash confirmed influenza admitted between August 25 and November 9, 2019 have been reported to DPH. Of these, 38 were associated with type A (subtype unspecified), two with Influenza A (H1N1), four with Influenza A (H3N2), and 3 with Influenza B viruses.

“I advise all Connecticut residents to take the proactive step to protect their health during flu season by getting a flu shot,” said DPH Commissioner Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and can either help prevent you from becoming infected by this serious virus, or help lessen your symptoms if you do get sick. Talk to your health care provider, pharmacist or local health department about the easiest way to get a flu shot.”

Updates for information about influenza and vaccinations, you can visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.