Hamden mayor announces new police chief and deputy police chief

HAMDEN — Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng announced Thursday that John Cappiello as Hamden’s Police Chief, and Mr. John Sullivan as Acting Deputy Police Chief.

Cappiello has been the acting police chief of Hamden since October 1, 2018 and has been with the department for over 35 years. His appointment requires the approval of the Legislative Council.

If approved, Lt. Sullivan will be appointed to Deputy Chief pending the Council’s approval. Sullivan has been with the Hamden Police Department since 1995.

“I am very pleased to have the chance to put such a strong team together with Chief Cappiello and Deputy Chief Sullivan. Lt. Sullivan has proven himself an outstanding member of the Hamden Police Department,” said Leng. “I could not think of a better team to ensure the successful management and operation of our Hamden Police Department.”