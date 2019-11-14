Hartford Police looking for missing 18-year-old male who mentioned self-harm

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are searching for 18-year-old Oswald Riera. They say Riera was last seen around 5:00 p.m. at home.

According to police, Riera’s father, Thomas West, was texting with the teen up to 10:45 p.m.

Police say Riera sent a text to West that threatened self-harm, that he wanted to ‘die in the cold’. Riera has not been heard from since.

West reported that the teen has made verbal threats to harm himself before. Riera also suffers from PTSD, Depression, and is on the Autism spectrum.

Riera is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt, and wearing glasses.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Riera, they are asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000, or 860-757-4297.