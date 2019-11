× Helicopter makes emergency controlled landing near Killingworth, Madison town line

KILLINGWORTH – A helicopter made an “emergency controlled landing” Thursday, according to State Police.

State police said Troop F received a call from Sikorsky of an emergency controlled landing of a helicopter, and there was no damage or injuries.

The landing happened near the intersection of Route 79 and Route 148 on the killingworth/Madison line.

This is a developing story.