KISS announces David Lee Roth to join them on last legs of final tour coming to Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre

HARTFORD — After decades of larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS is hosting their final tour ever!

The legendary rock-n-roll band says the End of The Road Tour will come to its end in July 2021 at a New York location.

KISS’ team added new dates to its final tour after officials say their initial announcement was met with a huge fan demand for them to stop in more cities.

And those additions just got a little better — the band announced Tuesday that fellow rock icon David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to those dates.

“David Lee Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy,” officials said.

Among the newly released concert dates, KISS is scheduled to rock out the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford on September 5, 2020.

Fans are invited to take part in VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

Tickets are on sale now thorough LiveNation.

The legends say they are looking forward to the tour and their success over the last four decades could never have happened without the millions of fans worldwide who supported them.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t,” KISS said. “KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Visit KISS’ website for more information on their final tour ever.