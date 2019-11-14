Less sun, temps in the 40s Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This unusual cold continues this morning before the temperatures start to slowly climb. Yesterday we broke records for the coldest high temperature on November 13th, with 32 degrees breaking the old record of 33.

After another cold start this morning, temperatures will start to slowly moderate by afternoon. Not as cold but less sunshine. We'll have more cloud cover today as a minor disturbance passing though, and there is a chance for a sprinkle or two.

Sunshine returns Friday along with another boost in the temperature. Highs near 50 degrees? That will feel practically balmy compared to recent cold. But the milder air won't last. Temperatures will take another dip this weekend. Saturday looks chilly with highs in the 30s and a gusty breeze.

While we're keeping the forecast dry this weekend, there is a big ocean storm (offshore). It will start to approach Connecticut at some point Sunday night - Tuesday but the timing is still a bit up in the air at this point. Overall, it looks like rain would be the most likely precipitation type with milder temperatures moving back in again.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance sprinkle. High: Near 40. Low-mid 40s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder and windy. High: Mid-upper 30s. Feels like 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: low 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. High: Upper 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli