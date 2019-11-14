Man arrested in connection with Bridgeport July 4th murder

Check for warming centers near you
Posted 4:43 PM, November 14, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a murder that happened on July 4.

Police said that Charles Bonilla of Stratford, was arrested and is facing various charges including murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bonilla is accused of shooting and killing Richard McDonald at the Green Homes.

The suspect was already state custody awaiting trial for illegally possession a firearm. His bond is $2 million for the new charges.

