Meal House: Cook your bird like a pro!

Preparing a Thanksgiving feast for your friends and family can be a huge endeavor. To keep your sanity intact, Chef Diego will showcase easy ways to save money, time and energy this holiday with foolproof tips and hacks. He will also showcase the final touches on his Traditional Turkey Dinner that will be served at Michael Jordan’s Steak House for the holiday (Sous Vide Turkey Breast, Brioche Dressing, Yukon Gold Mash, Haricot Vert and Cranberry Gastrique).
Sous Vide Turkey Breast
INGREDIENTS:
1 2-3 lb boneless turkey breast
4 oz butter
2 sprigs, each fresh thyme, rosemary
kosher salt to taste
1 tbsp whole peppercorns
1 vacuum sealer (with large vacuum bags)
1 immersion circulator
METHOD:
1. place all ingredients into vacuum bag and seal
2. set circulator to 63 C , fill a deep roasting pan with enough water to cover turkey and reach the circulator mechanism
3. cook for 2.5 hours, remove from bag and slice turkey for service across grain
Yukon Gold Mash
INGREDIENTS:
5lbs peeled yukon gold potatoes
16 oz heavy whipping cream
10oz butter unsalted
kosher salt to taste
1 tsp white pepper
1 ricer
METHOD:
1. boil potatoes in salted water, until fork tender
2. run potatoes thru ricer
3. heat butter and cream until butter melted
4. using a hand masher, combine all ingredients until well mixed and smooth
Brioche Dressing
INGREDIENTS:
1 loaf brioche loaf, diced
10 oz diced smoked turkey sausage
24 oz turkey broth
3 oz each diced onion , celery and carrots
1 oz fresh chopped sage
METHOD:
1. combine all ingredients, in a pan sprayed casserole dish
2. cover, bake at 350F for 15-20 min, until liquid fully absorbed
Haricot Vert (Green Beans)
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb fresh green beans, snipped
3oz EVOO
sea salt to taste
fresh cracked black pepper to taste
1 oz chopped garlic
METHOD:
1. in large saute pan, over medium high heat, add oil and garlic
2. lightly brown garlic, add beans and season
3. cook until just tender
Cranberry Gastrique
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups fresh cranberries
1.5 cups white vinegar
1.5 cups sugar
juice and zest of large lemon
1 star anise
4 oz honey
METHOD:
1. combine all ingredients over medium high heat in saucepan. Simmer for 20 min
2. strain and serve