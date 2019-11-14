Meal House: Cook your bird like a pro!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Preparing a Thanksgiving feast for your friends and family can be a huge endeavor. To keep your sanity intact, Chef Diego will showcase easy ways to save money, time and energy this holiday with foolproof tips and hacks. He will also showcase the final touches on his Traditional Turkey Dinner that will be served at Michael Jordan’s Steak House for the holiday (Sous Vide Turkey Breast, Brioche Dressing, Yukon Gold Mash, Haricot Vert and Cranberry Gastrique).

Sous Vide Turkey Breast

INGREDIENTS:

1 2-3 lb boneless turkey breast

4 oz butter

2 sprigs, each fresh thyme, rosemary

kosher salt to taste

1 tbsp whole peppercorns

1 vacuum sealer (with large vacuum bags)

1 immersion circulator

METHOD:

1. place all ingredients into vacuum bag and seal

2. set circulator to 63 C , fill a deep roasting pan with enough water to cover turkey and reach the circulator mechanism

3. cook for 2.5 hours, remove from bag and slice turkey for service across grain

Yukon Gold Mash

INGREDIENTS:

5lbs peeled yukon gold potatoes

16 oz heavy whipping cream

10oz butter unsalted

kosher salt to taste

1 tsp white pepper

1 ricer

METHOD:

1. boil potatoes in salted water, until fork tender

2. run potatoes thru ricer

3. heat butter and cream until butter melted

4. using a hand masher, combine all ingredients until well mixed and smooth

Brioche Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

1 loaf brioche loaf, diced

10 oz diced smoked turkey sausage

24 oz turkey broth

3 oz each diced onion , celery and carrots

1 oz fresh chopped sage

METHOD:

1. combine all ingredients, in a pan sprayed casserole dish

2. cover, bake at 350F for 15-20 min, until liquid fully absorbed

Haricot Vert (Green Beans)

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb fresh green beans, snipped

3oz EVOO

sea salt to taste

fresh cracked black pepper to taste

1 oz chopped garlic

METHOD:

1. in large saute pan, over medium high heat, add oil and garlic

2. lightly brown garlic, add beans and season

3. cook until just tender

Cranberry Gastrique

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups fresh cranberries

1.5 cups white vinegar

1.5 cups sugar

juice and zest of large lemon

1 star anise

4 oz honey

METHOD:

1. combine all ingredients over medium high heat in saucepan. Simmer for 20 min

2. strain and serve