North Canaan man pleads guilty to charges of cruelty to persons in connection with care of his mother

TORRINGTON — A man charged with cruelty to persons in connection with his elderly mother’s death plead guilty in Litchfield Superior Court Wednesday.

James Madsen, 64, of Torrington was sentenced to 3 years in prison, execution suspended and given a conditional discharge after 3 years if he remains out of trouble.

The arrest followed an investigation into the death of his mother, Catherine Madsen in February.

At that time, other family members, concerned about Catherine’s condition when the arrived at the home on Clayton Road, called authorities.

Officials said in the arrest warrant the home had no heat and the mother’s condition was very fragile. Police said Madsen intentionally denied his mother needed care. She was taken to the hospital and died soon after.