Report: Blazers signing Carmelo Anthony

Author: Max Barr, Nate Hanson

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are signing free agent forward Carmelo Anthony, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is non-guaranteed, Wojnarowski reported.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has not played in the NBA since last season. He played in 10 games for the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Chicago Bulls, who waived him.

Portland is signing Carmelo Anthony, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

Anthony, 35, could theoretically fill a hole at power forward for the Blazers, who lack depth at the position. Starting power forward Zach Collins is out until February at the earliest after having surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder.