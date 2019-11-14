× State trooper suspended following preliminary investigation

MIDDLETOWN – A State Trooper has been suspended following a crash in September.

“It’s an embarrassment for the entire agency but at the same time we have to be upfront and held accountable for our actions,” Aide to Police Commissioner of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Brian Foley said.

That accountability leading to transparency of an internal investigation into State Police Sergeant John McDonald.

The 52-year-old was placed on paid administrative leave and stripped of his police powers and badge following a preliminary investigation.

“This is not an indication or reflection of the professionalism and great work of the Connecticut State Police,” said Foley.

On September 25th around 7:30 pm, Sgt. McDonald was involved in an accident near the intersection of Airport Road in Southbury.

Just last month State Police released the body camera footage from officers responding to the crash.

Sgt. McDonald ran a stop sign crashing into a car carrying 52-year-old Lisa Conroy and her daughter 19-year-old Madison Conroy. The impact from the accident pushed both cars into the woods.

“Do what you gotta do. That’s a heck of a hit,” a responding officer said.

Police say Sgt. McDonald was leaving a retirement party at Black Hog Brewery that evening.

The Conroy’s have since filed a lawsuit against McDonald and the Brewery where they claim the owner still served McDonald alcohol even when he was “visibly intoxicated”.

McDonald was transported to a hospital but refused medical treatment. He was not given a sobriety test at the scene.

“Medical treatment of the injured supersedes the sobriety test at that point,” Foley said.

The lawsuit says the Conroy’s suffered permeant and minor injuries. McDonald’s fellow troopers were frustrated by his actions.

“I`m more pissed that he`s put us in this situation. That`s what I`m pissed off about,” said an officer on scene.

State Police have not given a definitive timeline on their internal investigation. They say they want to make sure they do their due diligence for everyone involved.

