An empty frame at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on December 27, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
It is the largest property crime in US history: the three-decade-old theft of Rembrandt and Vermeer masterpieces from a Boston museum by thieves disguised as police officers in the dead of night. But as the clock ticks toward midnight on New Year's Eve, one detective sits patiently by the telephone and computer screen: could the next call or email finally lead to their recovery and the payout of a $10 million reward? I'm very hopeful," says Anthony Amore, director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, who worked previously for Homeland Security and likens his current role to that of a private detective. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBride / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Ryan McBride and Jennie Matthew "Calls 'snowball' in US countdown to $10 mn art reward" - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP via Getty Images)
Suspect in infamous $500M Boston art heist freed from prison
BOSTON — A man who was considered a suspect in the heist of about $500 million worth of artwork from a Boston museum has been released from prison.
The Boston Globe reports that David Turner was freed on Wednesday after serving 21 years for his role in the 1999 planned armed robbery of an armored car.
According to court records, FBI agents told Turner he was a suspect in the 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and could receive leniency if he returned the stolen masterpieces. Turner said he knew nothing about the theft.
The art, including works by Rembrandt and Vermeer, has never been recovered.
The 52-year-old Turner will remain on probation for three more years.
Neither Turner nor his lawyer answered questions about the missing art outside of court.