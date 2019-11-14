× Suspect in police custody in connection with an attempted carjacking on UHart campus

HARTFORD — A suspect is in police custody after trying to steal a car on the University of Hartford campus Thursday night.

The victim of the attempted carjacking told police that a man came up to their vehicle and shouted to “give me the car.” The suspect then allegedly threatened to harm the driver and open the car door.

The victim then drove off and to tell police.

Police later found the suspect was found on campus.

Police said that an investigation revealed the suspect crashed his own car before attempting to steal the victim’s car.