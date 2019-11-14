The Final Tour Ever; KISS announces last leg of final tour coming to Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre

HARTFORD — After decades of larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS is hosting their final tour ever!

The legendary rock-n-roll band announced Thursday the End of The Road Tour will come to its end in July 2021.

KISS’ team added new dates to its final tour after officials say their initial announcement was met with a huge fan demand for them to stop in more cities.

Among the newly released concert dates, KISS is scheduled to rock out the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford on September 5, 2020.

Fans are invited to take part in VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on their website.

While. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m.

Tickets to the general public will officially go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.

The legends say they are looking forward to the tour and their success over the last four decades could never have happened without the millions of fans worldwide who supported them.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t,” KISS said. “KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Visit KISS’ website for more information on their final tour ever.