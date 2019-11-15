Check for warming centers near you
At least 2 shot at New Jersey high school football game

Posted 9:57 PM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34PM, November 15, 2019

**Embargo: Philadelphia, PA ** Two people were injured when shots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville Friday night, officials say. There is no word on the condition or identity of the victims at this time.

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J.  —At least two people were transported to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting took place during a high school football game in New Jersey, police said.

The condition of the two was not immediately known, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. while the Pleasantville High School team was hosting Camden High School, he said, adding that police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.

CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.

This is a developing story. Return for updates

