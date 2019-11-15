Charges dismissed against Meriden city councilman accused of assaulting two judicial marshals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Charges were dismissed Friday in the case of a Meriden city councilman who was accused of assaulting two judicial marshals in December of 2018.

Miguel Castro has been in and out of the courts approximately 12 times.

The charges stemmed from the councilman being arrested when he and others went to the Meriden city courthouse to assist a New Haven family.

An undocumented father of five was to be released from state custody and immigrant rights advocates were concerned he might be detained by State Marshals and ICE.

That's when Castro got into a struggle with officers and he was arrested.

Tensions were high Friday, as supporters and Castro waited nearly an hour before being seen by the judge.

During the proceedings the prosecution stated that the councilman has already served a number of community service hours in his role as a councilman.

The judge told the defense that he would be willing to dismiss his charges.