Connecticut radio host listen’s to ‘Baby Shark’ for 24 hours on repeat inside glass box for charity

EAST HAVEN — Imagine living in a glass box for 24 hours and listening to "Baby Shark" on repeat.

That’s what AJ from Chaz an AJ in the Morning did to raise money for a holiday toy drive.

The 99.1 radio host took on the challenge starting Thursday morning at the McDermott Lexis Dealership in East Haven. The only rule AJ had to follow was he couldn’t fall asleep. AJ brought along the essentials with him to get him through.

“I’ve been living off monster energy drinks and eating pizza,” said AJ.

Dozens of people showed up to show their support including a state trooper and group of Girl Scouts.

“I would do it because it’s fun and people would come to sing to you and it would be funny....I would not want to stay in the box,” said nine year old Amaris Santini of West Haven.

“We have people coming all throughout the day all through the night and it’s been very fun,” said AJ.