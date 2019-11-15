Daytrippers: A.Everett Austin House in Hartford is more than it appears on the outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Chances are you you’ve driven by, done a double take and wondered what you’ve just seen is a facade?

Nestled In Hartford's Historic West End, set back on about two acres is a the Austin House.

From a far the house looks like many others on the picturesque street.

What you’re really looking at is a long narrow home only one room deep.

The dimensions of the structure is 86 feet long and 18 feet wide.

“There’s a lot of questions ..mysteries and there are rumors about the house," said Curator Brandy Culp. "Very few people know that it’s actually a family home of the Austins built in 1930. Built by "Chick" Austin and his wife Helen Goodwin”

Austin was the director of the Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927- 1944 and during that time the house was constructed.

The couple returned from their honeymoon trip and modeled this old house after the Villa Ferretti outside of Venice, Italy.

“Everything in the house is original to the family” said Culp.

As intriguing as the house is on the outside its just as extraordinary on the inside.