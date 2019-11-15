× Dunkin’ phases out foam, will introduce double-walled paper cups next month

HARTFORD — The days of double-cupping drinks at Dunkin’ are coming to an end.

The global coffee and donut company announced Friday their transition from foam to paper will go into effect December 1 at all restaurants in New England.

As the foam cup becomes history, the global coffee and donut company is ushering in a new double-walled paper cup made with paperboard certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard.

Dunkin’ says the move is a part of its commitment to serve both the planet and people responsibly.

According to officials, this will remove an estimate of a billion foam cups each year from the waste stream.

With customers in mind, Dunkin’ says its new double-walled paper cup also has heat retention properties that will keep coffee hot and hands cool – eliminating the need for a sleeve.

In addition to the cup, the company says it will also roll out a new, fully recyclable hot coffee cup lid.

According to officials, the entire transition will remove approximately 19 million pounds of foam from the waste stream annually.