Check for warming centers near you
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Dunkin’ phases out foam, will introduce double-walled paper cups next month

Posted 2:36 PM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, November 15, 2019

A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — The days of double-cupping drinks at Dunkin’ are coming to an end.

The global coffee and donut company announced Friday their transition from foam to paper will go into effect December 1 at all restaurants in New England.

As the foam cup becomes history, the global coffee and donut company is ushering in a new double-walled paper cup made with paperboard certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard.

Dunkin’ says the move is a part of its commitment to serve both the planet and people responsibly.

According to officials, this will remove an estimate of a billion foam cups each year from the waste stream.

With customers in mind, Dunkin’ says its new double-walled paper cup also has heat retention properties that will keep coffee hot and hands cool – eliminating the need for a sleeve.

In addition to the cup, the company says it will also roll out a new, fully recyclable hot coffee cup lid.

According to officials, the entire transition will remove approximately 19 million pounds of foam from the waste stream annually.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.