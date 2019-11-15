× Fire Marshal: Marino’s Restaurant fire cause accidental; owner battled flames

TORRINGTON – The Torrington and State’s Fire Marshal say they’ve determined a cause and origin for the fire that destroyed Marino’s Restaurant Thursday morning.

As one of the owners, Chris Marino, told FOX61’s Tony Terzi just after the fire, the fire marshal says that the fire started accidentally on the stove-top in the kitchen.

Fire Marshal Ed Bascetta tells FOX61 Marino stepped away from the stove for a moment and the fire started. The kitchen was equipped with a fire suppression system which did activate, but could not extinguish the fire. The owner grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried fighting the blaze, but couldn’t put it out.

The fire marshal said “Luckily he escaped with his life. We usually tell people ‘Just get out’.

The fire started just about 9 a.m. on Thursday, and destroyed the family business that has been a community landmark for six decades.