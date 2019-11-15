Foodie Friday: Mark’s Restaurant in Enfield

ENFIELD — If you are looking for a good old-fashioned down-home meal and are in Enfield, stop by Mark’s.

As in Mark’s Restaurant where everyone seems to know everyone and the food is just fantastic.

“It’s a small place so people just gather, eat and talk,” said Kim Grady, who co-owns the hidden gem with her longtime boyfriend Mark Dion.

Sitting in a fabulously renovated cozy joint that Dion fixed up along Pleasant Street, Mark’s offers breakfast, lunch and Friday night dinners, so come hungry.

Comfort food at its best.

The Florentine, which is two eggs, cheese bacon and spinach on freshly made tomato basil bread – wow what a sandwich.

How about the Spin Dip? It is a perfectly grilled chicken breast with homemade spinach artichoke dip. This will leave you wanting more.

Or grab a hearty burger that is covered with chili, cheese, and fresh onions! It is so big you will need to eat it with a knife and fork.

“Always a good meal here,” wrote Jennifer B. on a Facebook review. “I love the Great Start sandwich and order it almost every time. Tanya bakes beautiful goods. We keep coming back.”

The menu features so many specials and those fresh-baked goods including unbelievable cakes, decorated to perfection so bring your appetite and a sweet tooth for this one.

C’mon!