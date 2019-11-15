Check for warming centers near you
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Ford recalls F-150s; loose cable can cause stalling or fires

Posted 10:13 AM, November 15, 2019, by

Ford will suspend production of the F-150 at its plant in Dearborn, Michigan on Wednesday night. It had already suspended truck production at a plant just outside Kansas City, Missouri. Those are the only plants that make the truck.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 168,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that could cause engine stalling or fires.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years built starting June 24 until Oct. 1.

Ford says the positive battery terminal fastener may not be properly secured. That can cause systems such as power braking or steering assist and instrument panel displays to malfunction. Engines could stall, and there could be electrical shorts causing smoke or possibly a fire.

Ford says it’s not aware of any fires, crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the battery cable joint and remove excess adhesive that may cause the problem. Then they’ll reassemble and tighten it.

Owners will be notified starting the week of Nov. 25.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.