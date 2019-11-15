Check for warming centers near you
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Four Juveniles arrested, threatened to start fight Groton High School

Posted 7:45 PM, November 15, 2019, by

GROTON — Four juveniles were arrested Friday after police were made aware of several threatening posts on social media.

The threats were specifically between a group whose members were in an ongoing feud.

Police said that they were made aware of incident on Thursday. The suspects were allegedly referencing a fight that was to take place that Friday. The juveniles were planning on bringing knives to school for the fight.

All four boys were charged with breach of peace in the second degree with one boy additionally being charged with threatening in the second degree.

Extra police were present Friday at Fitch High School in response to the threats and additional patrols are scheduled for next week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.