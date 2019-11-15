× Four Juveniles arrested, threatened to start fight Groton High School

GROTON — Four juveniles were arrested Friday after police were made aware of several threatening posts on social media.

The threats were specifically between a group whose members were in an ongoing feud.

Police said that they were made aware of incident on Thursday. The suspects were allegedly referencing a fight that was to take place that Friday. The juveniles were planning on bringing knives to school for the fight.

All four boys were charged with breach of peace in the second degree with one boy additionally being charged with threatening in the second degree.

Extra police were present Friday at Fitch High School in response to the threats and additional patrols are scheduled for next week.