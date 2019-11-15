FOX61 Sports Ticket Exclusive: One on One with Dan Hurley

Check for warming centers near you
Posted 11:42 PM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45PM, November 15, 2019

STORRS --Joe D'Ambrosio sat down with the coach for the initial interview to discuss the disappointing performance in the loss to St Joseph's, the potential impact of recruits Andre Jackson and Javonte Brown-Ferguson, the anticipated return of James Bouknight and what he looks for when slotting  the Huskies into an in season tournament.

FOX61 will interview UConn men's basketball Dan Hurley each month during the season to discuss the team.

The next interview is scheduled for December 6th on Sports Ticket.

