Mason Rudolph to be fined, not suspended, for role in Browns-Steelers fight

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph won’t be suspended for his role in the fight that led to a season-ending suspension for Myles Garrett.

Author: Ben Axelrod

CLEVELAND — On Friday, the NFL suspended Myles Garrett indefinitely without pay — and for at least the remainder of the 2019 regular season and postseason — for his role at the center of a fight in the closing seconds in the Cleveland Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The primary person Garrett was engaged with, however, won’t be facing nearly as stiff of a punishment.

Rather, according to multiple reports, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will only merely be fined for the fight that resulted in Garrett’s indefinite suspension, as well as suspensions for Browns defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi (1 game) and Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey (3 games). In addition to the suspensions, both the Browns and Steelers were fined $250,000 by the NFL.

The fight in question occurred in the closing seconds of the contest on Thursday night, as Garrett tackled Rudolph to the ground following a pass play.

While on the ground, the two jostled before standing up with the fight escalating to the point that Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off of him before swinging it — and striking — Rudolph in the head.

From there, Pouncey tackled Garrett to the ground and punched and kicked him, while Ogunjobi rushed in and shoved Rudolph to the ground.

Although most of the attention from the fight was focused on Garrett, some on social media pointed to Rudolph’s role as the alleged instigator as grounds for a potential suspension of his own.