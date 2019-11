BARKHAMSTED — An overturned truck closed a road near Route 44 Friday afternoon.

According to the Barkhamsted East Volunteer Fire Company #1’s Facebook page, the crash happened on Riley Hill Road.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and was able to climb out of the truck on his own.

No other injuries have been reported and Route 44 has not been shut down.

Officials said that the road will be closed for some time.