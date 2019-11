× Rodney Reed: Texas Court of Criminal Appeals orders stay of execution

Author: Shawna M Reding

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — After the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended a delay in death row inmate Rodney Reed’s execution, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ordered a stay of his execution.

Reed was scheduled to be executed on Nov. 20.

He was convicted in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites.