Threatening message on Enfield High School bathroom stall prompts security protocol

ENFIELD — Officials say a threatening message found on the bathroom wall in Enfield High School caused a police response, and the school to be ‘secured’.

A notification from the school said the threat was low-level, but out of an abundance of caution, police will follow protocol to secure the building.

The school is not in lockdown, the school said, instead students will remain in their classrooms.

The school says they will notify parents when the security protocol is lifted.

 

