Torrington High School forfeits football game after 'unsportsmanlike incident'

TORRINGTON — A Torrington High School football game was forfeited Friday night following an “unsportsmanlike incident.”

The Torrington Superintendent said in a statement, that they hope that the forfeit will give the team a chance to “to reflect upon their behavior and display their excellent leadership skills in the future.”

The statement did not detail what exactly happened or when the incident occurred.

The Torrington Red Raiders were scheduled to face off against St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol. The Raiders have an overall record of 5-3 and are coached by Gaitan Rodriguez.