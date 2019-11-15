× Twitter confuses Indiana reporter Miles Garrett for Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett

A local Indiana reporter took the brunt of a Twitter attack that one can only describe as an “oops” of epic proportions.

On Thursday Night Football, Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett got into a fight with the opposing team’s quarter back. The fight culminated with the defensive end bashing the opposing QB in the head with his own helmet.

The clip eventually went viral and Miles Garrett’s, a reporter for WSBT in Indiana, Twitter feed was soon flooded with nasty Twitter mentions saying that he should be banned from the NFL all together.

Reporter Garrett was a good sport about the whole mix up and issued an apology to Rudolph for his “actions.”

I’d like to formally apologize to @Rudolph2Mason for my actions last night. Inexcusable. And I’m glad I’ve been called out for it. pic.twitter.com/IxutQ38F7O — Miles Garrett WSBT (@MilesGarrettTV) November 15, 2019

Miles even pinned the popular cat vs woman meme to his Twitter feed thanking the Cleveland Brown+.

Garrett the football player, has also apologized for his behavior. He is facing a season long suspension for his actions.