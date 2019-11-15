× Video of East Hartford student singing goes viral on Facebook

EAST HARTFORD — A video of an East Hartford student singing is starting to get a lot of attention of the Facebook community.

The video was shared by the girl’s teacher on Thursday and shows the student singing a rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up.”

The girl brought her teacher to tears with her singing by absolutely crushing the challenging song.

At the time of this article was posted, the Facebook post had over 500 likes and over 400 shares.

The students teacher, Ashlee Goletz, even tagged Ellen DeGeneres page in an effort to bring attention to her student’s talent.

Watch the performance below: